ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for ESSA Pharma in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

EPIX opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 298.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

