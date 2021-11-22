ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $13.11

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $12.75. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 411 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,277,000 after purchasing an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 48.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 234,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $8,316,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

