Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after acquiring an additional 382,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after acquiring an additional 537,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

