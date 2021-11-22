Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Up 17.9% in October

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 992,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $347.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.04. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $226.79 and a 52-week high of $353.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,458,000 after buying an additional 38,081 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,554,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 195.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,038,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

