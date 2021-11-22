Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Achieves Market Cap of $616,991.50

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for $6.17 or 0.00010853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $616,991.50 and approximately $1,873.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00229870 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00088115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

