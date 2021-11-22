EtherGem (EGEM) Market Cap Tops $547,730.18

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $547,730.18 and $2,421.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00223838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087506 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011437 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

