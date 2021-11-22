EtherGem (EGEM) One Day Volume Tops $2,421.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $547,730.18 and approximately $2,421.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00223838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087506 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011437 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.