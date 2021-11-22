Etherisc DIP Token Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $169,495.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00230515 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00088167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

