Ethverse (ETHV) Price Up 18.1% This Week

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $7,294.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.61 or 0.00385668 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001360 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $675.85 or 0.01186884 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

