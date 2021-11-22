Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $325.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $300.28 and last traded at $295.81, with a volume of 14174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.38.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ETSY. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In related news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $1,611,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.59.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

