EUNO (EUNO) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, EUNO has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $2,420.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.15 or 0.00508627 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,378,000,491 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

