Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.93. 40,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $949,353. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

