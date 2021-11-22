Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVBG. Barclays began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $115.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,845 shares of company stock worth $9,411,429. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

