EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and $12,283.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00225315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087856 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,528,816 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

