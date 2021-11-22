EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of EVNVY opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. EVN has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Get EVN alerts:

About EVN

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.