EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of EVNVY opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. EVN has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $5.68.
About EVN
See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.