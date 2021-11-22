EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.68

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33.

About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

