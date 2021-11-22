Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

AQUA opened at $48.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

