Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to Neutral

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.46.

Equifax stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,903. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $292.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Equifax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

