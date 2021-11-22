Excellon Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excellon Resources in a research report issued on Friday, November 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Shares of TSE EXN opened at C$1.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.48.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

