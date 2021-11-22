Exeedme (XED) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001022 BTC on exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $37.23 million and $1.57 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00091509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.12 or 0.07262077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.28 or 0.99892171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

