Exelixis, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,117 shares of company stock worth $2,522,203. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.