ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of ExlService worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 58.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 97.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in ExlService by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

ExlService stock opened at $137.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

