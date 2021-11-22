EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Cap Achieves $164,827.18

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 289.8% against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $164,827.18 and approximately $64,042.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.88 or 0.00386373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00229689 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00088379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

