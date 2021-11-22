Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 8.2% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.47. 203,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,328,586. The firm has a market cap of $260.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

