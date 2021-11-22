F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post sales of $677.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $674.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $682.90 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $624.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.47.

FFIV stock opened at $231.94 on Monday. F5 Networks has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.33.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $97,275.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,992 shares of company stock worth $8,508,500 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

