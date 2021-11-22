Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970,413 shares of company stock worth $688,488,841 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $350.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

