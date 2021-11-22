Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Shares of FB opened at $349.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970,413 shares of company stock worth $688,488,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

