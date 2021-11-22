Falcon Project Price Tops $0.0007 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Falcon Project has a market cap of $2.85 million and $2,612.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00069775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00092746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07208291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,275.63 or 1.00080818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

