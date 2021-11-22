Family Legacy Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

BAC opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $371.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

