Family Legacy Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

