Family Legacy Inc. Sells 1,231 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

MSFT opened at $343.11 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $345.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

