FansTime (FTI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $364,134.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 21% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $929,674.03 and approximately $364,134.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227967 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00088427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.