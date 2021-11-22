Fatcoin (FAT) Price Tops $0.0373 on Exchanges

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Fatcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Fatcoin has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $1.68 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00224832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

Fatcoin (FAT) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Fatcoin Coin Trading

