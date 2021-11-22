Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0175 on Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $6,917.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

