FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get FedEx alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $242.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.92 and its 200 day moving average is $271.37. FedEx has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.