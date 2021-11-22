Financial Analysis: AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) vs. Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Change Healthcare and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -1.53% 13.08% 4.24% AcuityAds 10.17% 24.90% 16.58%

This table compares Change Healthcare and AcuityAds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.07 -$112.21 million ($0.15) -136.60 AcuityAds $78.30 million 2.79 $2.76 million $0.18 20.06

AcuityAds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Change Healthcare and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 13 3 0 2.19 AcuityAds 0 3 3 0 2.50

Change Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $24.81, indicating a potential upside of 21.10%. AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.71%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Change Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.