Financial Analysis: StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. StoneCastle Financial pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 96.59% N/A N/A StepStone Group 13.97% 20.30% 10.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and StepStone Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $16.65 million 8.56 $7.78 million $2.54 8.54 StepStone Group $787.72 million 5.66 $62.63 million $4.60 10.22

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial. StoneCastle Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StepStone Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for StoneCastle Financial and StepStone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A StepStone Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.38%. Given StepStone Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StepStone Group beats StoneCastle Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

