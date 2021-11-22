Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,941. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $516.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 36.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

