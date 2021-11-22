Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 29th (NASDAQ:FEXDU)

Fintech Ecosystem Development’s (NASDAQ:FEXDU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 29th. Fintech Ecosystem Development had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fintech Ecosystem Development’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FEXDU opened at $10.23 on Monday. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

