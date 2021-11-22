FIO Protocol Market Cap Reaches $67.70 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67.70 million and $15.94 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001950 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001082 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 793,459,807 coins and its circulating supply is 367,109,643 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.