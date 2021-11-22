First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Shares Down 0.4%

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.65 and last traded at C$20.69. 9,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 19,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.73.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RIT)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

