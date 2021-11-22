First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Shares Up 0.8%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33.

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc engages in the provision of community banking services. It specializes in retail and commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

