First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Buys $20,046.95 in Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Mark Jason Sr Blade, Sr. acquired 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.45 per share, for a total transaction of $20,046.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $582.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.