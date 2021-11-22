First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $222.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

