First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FGBI opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $222.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.