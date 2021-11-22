First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.96 and last traded at $114.57. 21,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,145,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

