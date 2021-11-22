First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 319,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of QCLN traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.16. 28,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth $8,374,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter worth $1,696,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 206.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

