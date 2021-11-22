First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Family Legacy Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.40 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.