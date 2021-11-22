First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.35

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.35 and last traded at $95.35, with a volume of 621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

