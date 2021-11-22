FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

NYSE FE opened at $38.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

